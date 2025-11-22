(BIVN) – A Hilo man who was arrested on Wednesday morning following a car crash at the Four Mile Creek Bridge on Kīlauea Avenue, and a police standoff, has been charged with various offenses.

25-year-old Lorne Raymond Hisatoshi Ito was charged with the three counts of first-degree terrorist threatening, reckless driving, resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, place to keep firearm, and permit to acquire a firearm.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The charges against Ito stem from an incident reported on Wednesday morning, November 19, 2025, shortly before 8:00 a.m., when police dispatch received a report of a road rage incident on Highway 130 near Opukahaia Street, in Keaau. The 37-year-old female caller reported a vehicle driving recklessly almost colliding with her, and that the male driver had brandished a firearm causing her and her teenaged daughter to feel threatened. Puna patrol officers responded to the area in attempts to locate the vehicle, which was last seen heading towards Hilo. One of the officers who had just completed their shift and was heading towards Hilo, observed the vehicle traveling towards Hilo on Highway 11, driving erratically and overtaking vehicles near the Kilauea Street extension in Hilo. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however the operator disregarded the lawful order to stop. A short distance later, the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle near the one-lane bridge on Kilauea Avenue, the suspect then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the area on foot. The officer gave the suspect, later identified as Ito, loud verbal commands to stop. Ito then turned towards the officer, reached into his pants pocket and pulled out a pistol. The officer continued to give Ito commands to drop the pistol. As additional officers from the South Hilo and Puna divisions arrived on scene, Ito dropped the pistol and was arrested without incident. Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel responded to the scene to continue this investigation. The vehicle Ito was operating was recovered pending execution of a search warrant; and the firearm was determined to be operable. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detective Duane Rapoza Jr. of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2383 or via email at duane.rapoza@hawaiipolice.gov.