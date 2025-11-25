(BIVN) – Episode 37 in the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption got underway on Tuesday afternoon.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a Volcanic Activity Notice, reporting the latest episode started at 2:30 p.m. HST. “Sustained lava fountains approximately 400 feet (120 meters) in height are currently erupting from the north vent,” the Observatory wrote at 2:59 p.m. “Fountain heights are increasing rapidly.”

As of this afternoon, the National Weather Service reported winds are light and blowing from the northeast direction, “which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed towards the southwest, but could spread more widely,” the USGS HVO added.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an aert message, warning that elevated volcanic gases and fine ash may affect the immediate area and travel downwind into communities.

Due to the eruption, emergency officials advised:

Take respiratory precautions if you are sensitive.

Volcanic ash and glass are eye, lung and skin irritants, minimize exposure.

At the same time that sustained fountaining began, summit tilt switched from inflation to deflation and seismic tremor increased significantly.

The USGS Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remain at WATCH/ORANGE. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.