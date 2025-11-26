(BIVN) – A Magnitude-4.6 earthquake struck Hawaiʻi island late Tuesday evening.

The earthquake occurred at 11:49 p.m. HST and was located about 10 miles south-southeast of Fern Forest in the Puna district, about 6 miles below sea level on the south flank of Kīlauea volcano.

Little or no damage was expected from the earthquake, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported the quake was not strong enough to generate a tsunami threat for Hawaiʻi.

“As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in an alert message to residents. “If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, please check for any damages.”

UPDATE – (12:55 a.m. HST) – The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported. The event did not appear directly related to the end of the latest Kīlauea eruptive episode.

“The location, depth, and waveforms recorded as part of today’s earthquake are consistent with slip along south flank faults,” the Observatory added.

Episode 37 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kilauea ended about 10 minutes before the earthquake struck. The episode of high lava fountaining from the north vent lasted just over 9 hours.