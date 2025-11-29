(BIVN) – Another skunk has been captured in Hilo; the second this month.

Agriculture inspectors from the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (DAB) captured the skunk near Hilo Harbor on November 27.

“One of DAB’s Plant Quarantine Branch (PQB) inspectors in Hilo received a second-hand report from a stevedore at Hilo Harbor yesterday that his relative saw a skunk that morning on Kanoelehua Avenue and tried to run it over but missed,” a Friday news release from the Hawaiʻi DAB stated. “The person said he saw the skunk run under a fence at the Hilo shipyard. PQB inspectors immediately began searching the area, spotted the skunk and used a net to capture the animal.”

The first skunk that was spotted at Hilo Harbor was captured on November 7th.

“Both skunks were humanely euthanized for rabies testing,” the DAB wrote. “Tests for the skunk captured on November 7 were negative for rabies. Results for the skunk captured yesterday are pending.”

From the Hawaiʻi DAB: