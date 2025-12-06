(BIVN) – The annual “Heroes and Helpers” event was held at the Hilo Target Store on Saturday morning.
Catholic Charities Hawai‘i and several first responder agencies brought gifts and holiday joy to 50 local teens and keiki, an effort to spread holiday cheer “while fostering positive relationships among youth, officers, and other first responders.”
This year’s focus was on youth living in Hilo, organizers say.
From a Catholic Charities Hawai‘i news release:
Each child was paired up with members of the Hawai‘i Police Department, Hawai‘i Fire Department, Hawai‘i Air and Army National Guard, State Department of Land and Natural Resources, and other agencies. Every participant received a $125 Target gift card, made possible by donations from Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, Target Corporation, and others listed below. Community volunteers also gift-wrapped the items selected by the children.
Heroes:
- Hawai‘i Police Department – HPD
- Hawai‘i Fire Department – HFD
- -Hawai‘i Air National Guard
- Hawai‘i Army National Guard
- Department of Land and Natural Resources – DLNR DOCARE
- Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney –- Kelden Waltjen
- Santa Claus – Neil Azevedo (Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works)
Helpers / Volunteers:
- Target Stores
- Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi
- Hawaiian Electric
- Starbucks
- Office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen
- Hawai‘i Police Department
- JeiAngel Digital Design
Donors:
- Target Stores
- Catholic Charities Hawai‘i
- JeiAngel Digital Design
- SHOPO
- Hawaiian Electric Company
- Veterans of Foreign Wars Hilo Post 3830
- Punaluʻu Bakery
- Starbucks
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - First responders were once again paired with local children to do some holiday shopping.