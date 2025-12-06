(BIVN) – The annual “Heroes and Helpers” event was held at the Hilo Target Store on Saturday morning.

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i and several first responder agencies brought gifts and holiday joy to 50 local teens and keiki, an effort to spread holiday cheer “while fostering positive relationships among youth, officers, and other first responders.”

This year’s focus was on youth living in Hilo, organizers say.

From a Catholic Charities Hawai‘i news release:

Each child was paired up with members of the Hawai‘i Police Department, Hawai‘i Fire Department, Hawai‘i Air and Army National Guard, State Department of Land and Natural Resources, and other agencies. Every participant received a $125 Target gift card, made possible by donations from Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, Target Corporation, and others listed below. Community volunteers also gift-wrapped the items selected by the children.

Heroes:

Hawai‘i Police Department – HPD

Hawai‘i Fire Department – HFD

-Hawai‘i Air National Guard

Hawai‘i Army National Guard

Department of Land and Natural Resources – DLNR DOCARE

Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney –- Kelden Waltjen

Santa Claus – Neil Azevedo (Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works)

Helpers / Volunteers:

Target Stores

Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi

Hawaiian Electric

Starbucks

Office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen

Hawai‘i Police Department

JeiAngel Digital Design

Donors: