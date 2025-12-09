(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management announced Monday that it is extending existing restrictions for commercially generated waste at the East Hawaiʻi Regional Sort Station.

The restriction will continue through June 30, 2026, officials say.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The restriction applies to wastes larger than 5 cubic yards. Commercially generated waste in excess of that amount must be transported to the West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill (Puʻuanahulu). A 5-cubic-yard load will fit in a standard-sized pickup truck with an 8-foot-long bed filled to the top of the cab.

The East Hawaiʻi Regional Sort Station is located adjacent to the closed South Hilo Sanitary Landfill, and is open from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. daily.