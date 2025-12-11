(BIVN) – Signs have been posted to mark a new nēnē nesting area at Lili‘uokalani Gardens in Hilo, and officials hope new regulations will help the native geese have a successful nesting season.

In a news release, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources said its Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) and County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation will be monitoring the nesting pair throughout the season, “which can run from October to March and sometimes later.”

The move follows “years of tragic nēnē deaths in Hilo”, the DLNR explained. From the news release:

Nēnē at the busy Lili‘uokalani Gardens park have faced a number of challenges. The female of this year’s nesting pair, known by her banding code NTC, was the mother of the gosling that was abducted from Wailoa State Park in 2023, as well as a gosling that died from toxoplasmosis in 2024. She was also the mate of the nēnē that was struck and killed by a car in 2024 while crossing the street to reach a cat feeding station. NTC was already heavy with eggs at the time of her mate’s death in 2024, and none of the goslings survived. This year, NTC has found a new mate and is nesting in a less busy section of the park, which should be easier to protect. The success of NTC this nesting season will also be aided by increased protections from Hawaiʻi County Parks. Beginning in January 2026, the feeding of feral animals will be prohibited on county lands, which will reduce significant disease, predation and associated impacts from invasive species.