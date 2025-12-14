(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd died Sunday morning, unexpectedly and from natural causes, at the age of 45.

“It is with deep sadness that the County of Hawaiʻi announces the passing of Fire Chief Kazuo Todd,” stated Hawaiʻi Mayor Kimo Alameda. “Chief Todd was a respected leader in our community and a devoted husband, father, and public servant. For more than two decades, he served our County with dedication and integrity. His unwavering commitment to public safety created an enduring legacy that will continue to protect and uplift our island.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and our Fire Department ʻohana during this difficult time,” Mayor Alameda added.

Chief Todd was appointed as Fire Chief in April 2021 and served in the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department for 21 years. He also served as chair of the Hawaiʻi State Fire Council, and a member of the Hawaiʻi Fire Chiefs Association and the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

“Jaime and I send our heartfelt aloha to the Todd ʻohana,” stated Governor Josh Green on behalf of he and his wife. “Chief Kazuo Todd was passionate about keeping people safe and his leadership was an example for those in the fire service in Hawaiʻi County and across the state. While we mourn his sudden loss, each of us can be proud of and grateful for the legacy of dedication and service he exemplified.”

“The Office of the State Fire Marshal extends its deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd, following his sudden and unexpected death,” said State Fire Marshal Dori Booth. “His leadership, dedication and service profoundly strengthened the safety and resilience of our communities statewide in his role as Chair of the State Fire Council. The Office of the State Fire Marshal stands ready to provide any support needed and remains committed to walking alongside the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department with respect, compassion and solidarity in the days ahead.”