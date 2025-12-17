(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island is currently paused, with another episode of high lava fountains expected to occur next week.

On Tuesday, scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the onset of episode 39 is likely to happen between December 22 and 27.

The Observatory noted “some discrepancies between the inflation models,” and said “the forecast interval may change if the inflation rate varies.”

Since the end of the prior episode, Kīlauea has inflated over 22 microradians as recorded on the UWD tiltmeter.

UPDATE – (11:30 a.m. HST) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: