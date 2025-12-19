(BIVN) – The documentary, Keeper of the Bay, featuring the efforts of Cindi Punihaole to preserve Kahaluʻu Bay in Kona, will be shown in Waimea in January.

The Kohala Center and Kahilu Theatre will co-present the Emmy-nominated film, directed by Ashley LoFaso, on January 11, 2026.

Punihaole and the Kohala Center (TKC) have been working to maintain Kahaluʻu Bay as “one of Hawai‘i Island’s most vibrant marine sanctuaries” and Punihaole’s work has “inspired a community movement to protect it for future generations”, event organizers say.

From a Kohala Center media release:

Following a sold-out red-carpet premiere in Kona, the Waimea screening will feature a post-film Q&A with Punihaole, TKC’s Director of ʻĀina Advocacy, and a pre-show VIP reception celebrating TKC’s restoration, agriculture, and education programs across Kohala and North Hawai‘i. The event is sponsored in part by the Deviants from the Norm Fund. Throughout her nearly 20 years with TKC, Punihaole has worked to reduce ecological stressors and increase resilience at Kahalu‘u through Hawaiian cultural practices, scientific research, strategic partnerships, and an enduring educational program powered by community volunteers. “My hope is that people who see the film are inspired to get involved in caring for ‘āina that takes care of us,” said Punihaole, adding “our grassroots stewardship efforts at Kahalu‘u prove that when community comes together, the collective impact is huge. The vision is to ensure that these places our kūpuna lovingly cared for will sustain future generations and provide meaningful opportunities for our keiki to thrive.”

Prior to the screening, VIP guests can meet Punihaole and TKC ʻohana, enjoy pūpū featuring rare kalo varieties grown on TKC’s Nāmoku learning farm, smoked meat from pigs removed from the Kohala Cloud Forest, and other locally inspired fare. Guests can also talk story with the organization’s forest restoration crew, explore native plants, and weave fish with materials from land TKC stewards in Niuli‘i. Tables will also showcase TKC’s broader initiatives and volunteer opportunities.

Tickets and additional information are available at the Kohala Center website.