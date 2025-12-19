(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, with the next episode of high lava fountaining still expected to occur sometime next week.

Webcams at the summit were showing low visibility conditions at the summit on Friday morning, either due to weather or vog or a combination of both. On Thursday, scientists reported no glow was observed at either vent overnight, possibly due to the low visibility.

On Thursday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported volcanic gas emission rates were measured at 3,400 tonnes per day of sulfur dioxide. The Observatory noted this rate “is somewhat elevated relative to emission rates of 1,200 to 1,500 tonnes per day typically observed during previous eruptive pauses.”

The Observatory on Thursday also noted “the amplitude of volcanic tremor signals has decreased in the last 24 hours with tremor bursts indicative of gas-pistoning no longer occurring.”

Inflation of the summit continues, and the onset of eruptive episode 39 is likely to occur between December 22 and 27, the Observatory says.

This story will be updated with the latest information from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory when the daily update is posted.