(BIVN) – The ongoing, yearlong eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano is paused. The next episode of high lava fountaining is expected to occur in early January.

Summit inflation continues, and on Sunday the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported forecasting models “suggest the window for lava fountaining episode 40 is between January 8 and 14.”

Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone remain quiet, the Observatory says. Current volcanic gas emission rates “probably remain in the range of 1,000 to 5,000 tonnes of sulfur dioxide (SO2) per day”, scientists say.

From the USGS HVO analysis on Sunday: