(BIVN) – Two Hawaiʻi island men have been arrested and charged with multiple fireworks-related criminal offenses, following an undercover operation to surveil the distribution of illegal fireworks on the Big Island.

The United States Attorney Ken Sorenson announced on Tuesday that Darrel Goo, 52, of Keaʻau, and Cy Tamura, 45, of Hilo, were arrested and charged by criminal complaint on December 29th. Charges include transporting fireworks into Hawaii; engaging in the business of transporting, distributing, and storing explosive materials; and shipping, transporting, receiving, and possessing any explosive in and affecting interstate commerce.

Goo was also charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, the US Attorney says.

From the office of the U.S. Attorney in Hawaiʻi:

According to court documents, from in or around May 2016 through August 2025, Goo and Tamura conspired to engage in the business of transporting, storing, and distributing illegal fireworks in and around the Island of Hawaii. Goo used a fictitious name and Alaska addresses to conceal his annual fireworks purchases sourced from a fireworks company on the U.S. mainland. He also paid for the fireworks in batches of money orders and cash. Tamura arranged the shipping logistics from the U.S. mainland to Hawaii by falsely claiming that the fireworks shipments contained horticultural materials. Earlier this year, law enforcement engaged in an undercover operation to surveil Goo and Tamura’s annual fireworks order from the U.S. mainland fireworks company and their purchase of illegal “overloads” from a dealer in the Midwest. “Overloads” refer to fireworks that appear to be consumer grade but instead are packed with more explosive material. Law enforcement covertly seized approximately two shipping containers of fireworks before they were shipped to Hawaii.