(BIVN) – A Coastal Flood Statement was issued by the National Weather Service, warning that isolated, minor coastal flooding along Hawaiʻi shorelines would be possible through Friday night.

“Peak monthly high tides combined with water levels running higher than predicted will lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and in low lying coastal areas,” forecasters stated. “Minor coastal flooding is most likely around the daily peak high tides, which will occur a couple hours after midnight.”

Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation will be possible.

In addition to the coastal flooding hazard, the National Weather Service also issued a Marine Weather Statement, warning moderate surges could affect north facing harbors into the weekend. Kahului and Hilo harbors will see the strongest impacts.

“A building north-northeast swell, with a dominant component of 5 to 7 feet from 360 to 030 degrees at 12 to 13 seconds, will produce moderate surges affecting north facing harbors lasting into the weekend,” the forecasters stated, who advised mariners using Kahului and Hilo harbors to exercise caution when mooring or launching vessels.