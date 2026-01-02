(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano is paused, with the next episode of high lava fountaining expected to take place late next week.

As the new year gets underway, USGS webcams stationed around the summit are showing persistent glow from the south vent in Halemaʻumaʻu crater, and have captured several instances of brief glow from the north vent.

“Summit inflation is underway and forecasting models suggest the window for lava fountaining episode 40 is between January 8 and 14,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported.

From the USGS HVO update posted on Friday morning: