(BIVN) – A stretch of Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway will soon become a no passing zone.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is removing passing zones on the West Hawaiʻi highway, also known as Route 19, between Waikoloa Beach Drive and Keāhole Airport Road.

The removal of the passing lanes is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 26th. “Do Not Pass” signs have already been posted along this stretch of highway, will be uncovered once the passing zones are removed.

“The passing zone removal will enforce safe driving habits and enhance the safety of motorists traveling on the highway,” the Hawaiʻi DOT stated. “Along this segment of Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway, there have been multiple near misses and crashes related to passing vehicles, with at least two fatalities related to passing vehicles in the past five years.”

Officials say the removal of the passing zones will require the restriping of the centerline with double 4-inch yellow thermoplastic stripes. The work will take approximately five days to complete.