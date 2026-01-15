(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory is in effect for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, while a Wind Advisory is in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

The National Weather Service reports a cold front is moving through the islands this morning, and is spreading showers and gusty winds down the chain. Showers will move over portions of the Big Island later today.

From the National Weather Service at 3:52 a.m. on Thursday morning:

The Wind Advisory for strong southerly wind gusts at lower elevations was cancelled this morning as the southerly wind gust threat diminishes statewide. However, strong upper level winds will continue over the highest mountain summits on Maui and the Big Island through the day. Strong and gusty winds just below advisory levels remains in the forecast for Haleakala National Park on Maui, just below our summit wind advisory thresholds. The highest summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island will see the strongest winds with this event, and Wind Advisories remain in effect until 6 PM this evening for both summits. Brief periods of icing conditions are also possible on these higher elevation Big Island summits today.

Meanwhile, surf is building to 7 to 10 feet along the shores of Kona and Kohala today. The National Weather Service explains:

An extra large, medium to long period northwest (320-340 degrees) swell will fill in this morning, peak this afternoon into the evening, then slowly fade through Friday. Latest observations from NW Hawaii buoy 51001 early this morning show that wave heights have significantly increased to near 18 feet thus far. A High Surf Warning is now in effect through Friday for exposed north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. Additionally, a High Surf Advisory has been issued for west facing shores of the Big Island. This swell will gradually transition to become more northerly (350-010 degrees) as it fades into the weekend. Surf along north and west facing shores will then linger near advisory levels Saturday before another reinforcing northwest swell briefly boosts surf heights back to near warning levels on Sunday and Sunday night.

Forecasters expect another round of wet weather next week, as yet another cold front is expected to move eastward down the island chain.