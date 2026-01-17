(BIVN) – One person was killed and another injured in two-vehicle collision Thursday evening, that took place at the Highway 19 and Hikina Place intersection in the Paukaʻa area of Hilo.

Police have not yet identified the man who was killed in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

According to a police news release:

Responding to a traffic collision at 6:23 p.m., investigators determined that a white 2017 Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling south, Hilo bound, on Highway 19 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a black 2022 Chevy Silverado pickup truck operated by a 46-year-old Laupāhoehoe woman. The driver of the F150 was located unresponsive at the scene. Fire and medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures but was unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at 6:57 p.m.

Police say the operator of the Silverado was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this time, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in this collision,” the police department stated.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit is continuing the investigation, and a coroner’s inquest investigation has been initiated.

Police ask anyone who has information about this collision to contact Officer Joshua Rodby-Tomas at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Joshua.Rodby-Tomas@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300, police say.

This is the second traffic fatality this week, as well as the second for the year 2026, police say.