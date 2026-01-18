(BIVN) – Permit applications to conduct work within the HawaiʻI County Right-of-Way can now be submitted through the county’s EPIC system.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works (DPW) announces that permit applications to conduct work within the County Right-of-Way (ROW) can now be submitted through the County’s Electronic Processing and Information Center (EPIC).

Integration through EPIC will make the process more streamlined and allow applicants to submit credit card payments online. Additionally, online payments are now accepted for Grading/Grubbing/Stockpiling Permits.

To submit a permit application, please visit (this website).

If you do not already have an EPIC account, please create one by using the same link and clicking on “Login or Register”. Step-by-step instructions are available in this registration guide here.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact DPW’s Engineering Division at (808) 961-8327 or dpweng@hawaiicounty.gov. DPW appreciates your cooperation as we continue updating our processes to better serve the community.