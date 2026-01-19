(BIVN) – East Hawaiʻi Indivisible celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with another gathering in Hilo.

A little over a week ago, the group gathered in the same location on Kamehameha Avenue in protest of the recent killing of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in a Minneapolis.

On Monday, over 250 attended the event in honor of the life and legacy of the American civil rights leader.

Many in attendance held signs that quoted from Dr. King. “As much as we could, we tried to keep it to Dr King’s own words,” said Terry McDonald, a leader for East Hawaiʻi Indivisible.

East Hawaiʻi Indivisible is a newly created chapter of the national Indivisible.org network, formed by the merger of Keaʻau Indivisible, Volcanoes Indivisible, and Hilo One. East Hawaiʻi Indivisible is one of 2,800 chapters nationwide.