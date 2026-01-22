(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi State Senate reports it is experiencing delays in email communications due to the global Microsoft Exchange outage.

The outage began around 9 a.m. HST. The outage is said to affecting Microsoft 365, Outlook and other services.

From the Hawaiʻi State Senate:

In addition to email delays, some features on the Hawaiʻi State Legislature’s website that rely on automated email notifications are affected. This includes hearing notice emails, account registrations, password reset emails, and other system-generated messages. As a result, some users may not receive confirmation or notification emails during this time period. Emails sent to and from Senate offices may be delayed. Constituents and members of the public seeking assistance from their senators during this period are encouraged to contact Senate offices by phone. A directory of Senate offices and phone numbers is available here.

The Hawaiʻi State Senate Majority said the Senate “appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as these issues are resolved.”