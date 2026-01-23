(BIVN) – A large fight closed Mohouli Street in Hilo on Thursday afternoon, as police responded to the brawl involving numerous juveniles and adults, some reportedly armed with machetes.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department detailed the affray in a Friday news release, reporting:

At 3:17 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance involving an estimated 30 to 40 teenagers at Mohouli Park. Shortly thereafter, police dispatch received multiple reports of approximately 50 juveniles and adults involved in fighting in the area of Pōpolo and Hema Streets, with some reportedly armed with machetes. Reports also indicated that one person had been struck by a vehicle and another sustained injuries during the affray. Patrol and Community Policing officers responded, along with detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section and Juvenile Aid Section, and officers from the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit. A 27-year-old man was transported by ambulance to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle. A 15-year-old juvenile male was also treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries after being struck with a blunt object. Police arrested 20-year-old Joe-One Renwick for failure to disperse. He remains in custody pending further investigation. A 16-year-old juvenile male was also arrested and charged with third-degree assault. Police additionally arrested 20-year-old Diatson Kosme of Hilo for second-degree criminal property damage and third-degree theft. Kosme was identified at the scene as the suspect who intentionally damaged a vehicle and stole a person’s AirPods. He remains in custody as detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continue the felony investigation.

The investigation into the situation continues, and police say they are also seeking information regarding a lime-green Kia Soul that left the scene.

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Kamau of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or via email at Robert.Kamau@hawaiipolice.gov. Information may also be provided through the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to Caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.