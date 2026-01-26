(BIVN) – Police are investigating a possible drowning that occurred in the waters off Nā‘ālehu on Saturday.

Police on Monday identified the victim as 37-year-old Garrett Amaral of Hilo.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 2:10 p.m., Ka‘ū patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to Whittington Beach Park regarding a report of a missing diver. Conducting an aerial search by helicopter, Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel located Amaral unresponsive in the water 100 yards off shore. He was brought to shore as medics continued life-saving measures, however they could not revive him.

Foul play is not suspected in this incident, officials say, and the police investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or email Ka‘ū Patrol Officer Augustine Akiu at augustine.akiu@hawaiipolice.gov.