(BIVN) – Officer Jenna Kosinski-Santos has been named the 2025 Kaʻū District Officer of the Year and Top Enforcer.

Officer Kosinski-Santos is a Kaʻū resident and seven-year veteran of the police department. She has served as an officer in Kaʻū since 2021.

“Officer Kosinski-Santos is a productive officer who consistently demonstrates a proactive approach to traffic enforcement and crime suppression,” said Sergeant Darrell Clinton in a news release.

The department says the Ka‘ū Officer of the Year award is determined by a vote of all officers in the district, while the Ka‘ū Top Enforcer award is presented to the officer “who has shown the greatest initiative in enforcing traffic and criminal laws throughout the year based on statistical data.”

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: