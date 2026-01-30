(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for the west facing shores of Hawaiʻi island.

Surf heights of 5 to 8 feet will be possible today, building to 7 to 10 feet overnight. Affected areas include North and South Kona, South Kohala, and leeward North Kohala shores.

The surf advisory is on top of a previously issued Coastal Flood Statement, which warned of isolated, minor coastal flooding along all shorelines.

From the National Weather Service: