(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for the west facing shores of Hawaiʻi island.
Surf heights of 5 to 8 feet will be possible today, building to 7 to 10 feet overnight. Affected areas include North and South Kona, South Kohala, and leeward North Kohala shores.
The surf advisory is on top of a previously issued Coastal Flood Statement, which warned of isolated, minor coastal flooding along all shorelines.
From the National Weather Service:
Two significant northwest swells will impact the islands over the next couple of days. The first moderate to large, long period northwest swell is peaking early this morning. The second overlapping, larger, long period northwest swell will build in today and peak late this afternoon into Saturday before subsiding through the rest of the weekend. This second swell will push surf heights above warning levels from late today into Saturday for exposed shores. A combination of large surf and higher than predicted water levels will lead to flooding of beaches that typically remain dry, especially at and around the peak daily tide during the early morning hours between midnight and sunrise.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Two significant northwest swells will impact the islands over the next couple of days, raising surf heights along West Hawaiʻi shores.