(BIVN) – Reed Mahuna has been named the next Chief of the Hawaiʻi Police Department.

The Hawaiʻi County Police Commission voted to select Mahuna on Friday. Mahuna, a nearly 28-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, has been serving as interim Police Chief since September, following the departure of previous Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz.

“I want to thank the Police Commission members for following a diligent and thoughtful process as they selected our next Chief of Police,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “We look forward to continuing working in partnership with law enforcement and our community to build a safer, stronger Hawaiʻi Island for everyone.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

He has held the positions of Deputy Police Chief, Police Major in Technical Services, Police Major in Area I Operations, and Police Captain in the Area I and Area II Criminal Investigation Division. Mahuna was born and raised on Hawaiʻi Island and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from Lindenwood University. The commission, which is responsible for hiring the Police Chief, selected Mahuna following in-person interviews with eight finalists at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center in Kailua-Kona. All interviews occurred in open session. The job offer is conditional on the completion of a background investigation, which the Police Commission will review at its next meeting in February.