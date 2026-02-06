(BIVN) – State and County officials are urging Hawaiʻi residents and visitors prepare for the arrival of a weather system this weekend that could bring rain, flooding and strong, gusty winds to parts of the Big Island.

“The public should be ready for what this storm could bring,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda. “Take time before the system arrives to check your property and be prepared.”

County officials noted:

The greatest chance of heavy rain is expected along the Hāmākua coast, but North Hilo, South Hilo, and Puna could also be affected, forecasts indicate. Strong and gusty trade winds are expected to move in late Sunday and Monday, affecting downslope areas and other places where terrain funnels the wind, such as Kohala, South Point, and the Saddle.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire island of Hawaiʻi, a High Surf Advisory for the west-facing shores of Kona and Kohala, and a Winter Storm Watch for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

The County Parks and Recreation Department has already cancelled camping permits and day-use pavilion permits for Sunday at Spencer Park at ʻŌhai’ula Beach and Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. Camping permits at Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area have also been cancelled for Sunday.

Hawaiian Electric says it is closely monitoring conditions and urges customers be prepared for possible power outages.

Governor Josh Green issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday ahead of the storm. “Preparations will be of utmost importance, given major televised sporting events this weekend that will occupy many peoples’ focus,” a news release from the office of the Governor states, referring to events like the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics.

According to the Governor’s office:

The National Weather Service forecasts predict as much as 10 inches of rainfall this weekend, with rain starting as early as Saturday, while it is most likely to impact the state Sunday into Monday. The heavy rains bring the potential of flash flooding, particularly in windward areas of the islands.



Forecasts also predict strong and potentially damaging winds Saturday through Sunday which may peak at the High Wind Warning threshold, or sustained winds of 40 mph or more, with gusts up to 58 mph or more, from late Sunday through Monday.



Projections indicate heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday with a minimal risk of flash flooding possible on all islands. Residents should prepare for heavy rain, thunderstorms and damaging wind on both Sunday and Monday, with a possibility of flash flooding carrying over into Tuesday.

Emergency officials also shared this general safety information: