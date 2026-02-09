(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi plans to reopen all schools and government offices on Tuesday, following a storm that brought heavy rain and damaging winds to parts of the islands.

Most state and county offices that were closed on Monday will be open for regular service to the public on February 10th. All public schools, public charter schools, the University of Hawaiʻi, Executive Branch departments, the Hawai‘i State Legislature and most of the Judiciary will reopen.

“I want to thank all essential employees for reporting to work to keep the public safe and keep the state operating, while others were on Administrative Leave,” said Governor Josh Green in a news release. “I see and humbly appreciate your sacrifice and dedication to serving the people of Hawaiʻi. To our residents and visitors, we send a big mahalo for staying safe during this high-wind and heavy-rain event.”

The High Wind Warning that was in place for most of Hawaiʻi island has been downgraded to a Wind Advisory. The Flood Watch and the Winter Storm Warning have been discontinued.

A High Surf Warning remains in place for the east-facing shore of the Big Island. Dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet are still expected for Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna shores until Tuesday morning.



A statewide Brown Water Advisory was issued for all waters in Hawaiʻi.

“While the forecast shows storm impacts diminishing today, there is still a potential for localized flooding and strong winds,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “As we prepare to return to normal operations on Tuesday, the public should continue to exercise caution and stay off the roads unless necessary. The ground remains saturated, with some areas of Hilo and Hāmākua seeing more than 10 inches of rain, and it may not take much more rainfall to cause flooding or landslides.”

“If your property sustained damage and you need assistance, due to the recent high winds and heavy rains, please Report Damages or submit a Request for Assistance using the self-report portal on the Civil Defense webpage under Disaster Recovery,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported. “Please take this time to reflect on how this incident impacted your situation. Continue to develop your ʻOhana Emergency Plan. And, encourage those in your community to establish their Plan.”

All shelters in Hawaiʻi County closed as of noon on Monday.

Waipio Valley Road will remain closed until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Access will be for valley residents and farmers only.

Normal bus operations are scheduled to resume on Tuesday.