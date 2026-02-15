(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory and a Wind Advisory for areas of Hawaiʻi island.

The High Surf Advisory is in place for east-facing shores of East Hawaiʻi, from North Kohala to Kaʻū. Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are possible. The advisory will be in place until 6 a.m. Tuesday, unless it is extended.

The Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of North and South Kohala, Hāmākua, Kaʻū, and interior locations. East winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts over 50 mph, are possible. This advisory will be in place until 6 a.m. Monday, unless it is extended.

From the National Weather Service forecast discussion posted early Sunday morning: