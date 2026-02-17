(BIVN) – A Public Safety Power Shutoff may be initiated in the North and South Kohala areas within the next 12 to 24 hours.

The Hawaiian Electric company says it is closely monitoring weather conditions in North Hawaiʻi, as well as Maui County, throughout the night. High wind gusts and low humidity may lead to increased risk for wildfires.

A Wind Advisory is currently in effect for much of Hawaiʻi island, with east winds of 25 to 35 mph, gusting up to 60 mph.

From a Hawaiian Electric news release issued on Tuesday evening: