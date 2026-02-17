(BIVN) – The annual UH Hilo International Night will return to the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center later this month.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo International Student Association is inviting the public to attend the 51st International Night on Friday, February 27, at 7 p.m.

“This year’s show will feature approximately 150 students in 10 different performances spanning the globe,” a UH news release stated. “Crowd favorites such as Tupulaga O Samoa Mo a Taeao representing Samoa, and Taishoji Taiko representing Japan, return to center stage.”

“Other performances will showcase the unique cultures of Hawaiʻi, the Philippines, Palau, the Marshall Islands, and Kosrae and Pohnpei islands in Micronesia,” the news release says.

UH Hilo says tickets are $20 for general admission and $5 for students and children 17 years and under. For ticket information, contact the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center Box Office at (808) 932-7490.