(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is searching for three individuals who are wanted on active arrest warrants and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the three Ocean View residents. “Due to the nature of the warrants and current information available to investigators, all three individuals should be considered armed and dangerous,” police cautioned. “Members of the public are advised not to approach them.”

The three wanted individuals are:

Robert James Teinauri Carman , age 41, of Ocean View

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos on the front and back of his body.

He is described 6 feet tall, 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Police note the individuals are known to frequent the Kailua-Kona and Hawaiian Ocean View Estates areas. They were last seen at about noon on Wednesday, February 18, in the Kaloko Light Industrial Area. They were said to be operating a blue Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately or contact the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300, police say.