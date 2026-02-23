(BIVN) – A new draft environmental assessment has been published, examining the proposed demolition of buildings at the YWCA in Hilo, and the construction of a new campus.

According to a summary of the document found in the February 23 issue of The Environmental Notice, “YWCA intends to secure federal funding through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and other public funding sources to demolish a portion of its current campus, construct a new preschool and transitional housing facility/community center, and renovate an existing multipurpose building to offices. The project seeks to enhance YWCA’s existing services, expand to offer housing, and provide adequate space for administrative functions.”

“The current Hilo campus was built between 1931 and 1983 and provides four (4) core services including preschool/daycare, a healthy families program, and support services for teen dating and sexual assault,” the draft EA states. “The campus underscores a century-long commitment to addressing evolving community needs. Today east Hawai‘i Island faces many challenges including high cost of living, limited housing, access to education and jobs, and adequate daycare for working families. The new campus would allow YWCA to expand their existing services as well as add multiple residential housing units and a community center for comprehensive support.”

The project is proposed to occur in three phases.

Phase 1 involves the demolition of the existing pool house, swimming pool, and playground. It also includes the removal of the nearly 100-year-old ‘cottage’ used as a preschool facility. “While not on the historic register, this structure may require evaluation by the State Historic Preservation Division,” the documents note.

Phase 2 includes the “construction of a new preschool facility with classrooms, a kitchen, and conference room, a vehicle drop-off area, two new playgrounds, and modifications to an existing parking lot.” The two-story multi-purpose building that fronts Ululani Street will also be renovated into office space for administrative needs.

Phase 3 would consist of “constructing a new two-story, 10-unit transitional housing facility/community center and additional parking,” the documents say. “A total of three (3) buildings with forty-eight (48) parking spaces, three (3) ADA accessible stalls, and four (4) drop off/pick up spaces are proposed for the development.”

The statutory 30-day public review and comment period on the draft EA is underway, with comments due by March 25, 2026.