(BIVN) – A three-year-old Labrador Retriever who was trained as a live-find human tracking canine has joined the Hawaiʻi Police Department.



K9 Trina was officially welcomed to the department in a ceremony held at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center on Tuesday. K9 Trina replaces K9 Argo, who retired in 2023.

K9 Trina has been paired with canine handler Officer Christopher Ross of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section. The team will track missing children and endangered adults on Hawaiʻi island.

According to a police news release:

Trina was acquired through a $25,000 donation from the Hawaiʻi Island K9 Association. The donation covered the cost of acquiring Trina, her transport to Hawaiʻi Island, and both handler and canine training. The association also funded the kennel improvement project in Kona, which began in 2023. “It took us two years to get the necessary permits for the fencing,” noted Captain Edwin Buyten of the Vice Division who served as the department liaison with Tammy Passmore, founder and Chair of the Hawai‘i Island K9 Association. “The kennels were gutted and completely rebuilt. We also enhanced the canine housing area and created fenced grassy recreation areas,” added Buyten. Department officials noted that the kennel improvements are part of a long-term effort to ensure HPD’s police service dogs receive the highest standard of care. The department recognizes the community’s deep affection for its canine partners and remains committed to their well-being. “We are greatly appreciative to Tammy and the Association’s hard work for all their contributions to our department.”

Born in Sweden, Trina received initial training at Ultimate K9 in Westfield, Indiana. She and Officer Ross later completed an additional 40-hour training with retired Honolulu Police Department canine trainer Corporal Wayne Silva. That training was also funded through the Association’s donation. Police Chief Reed Mahuna emphasized the importance of community support in strengthening the department’s capabilities. “We are deeply grateful to the Hawaiʻi Island K9 Association not only for helping bring K9 Trina to our department, but also for their generous support in improving our Kona kennels,” Chief Mahuna said. “Their commitment ensures our canine teams have the resources they need to safely and effectively serve our community.”