(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management has announced new fees for commercial mulch loading at its Kona and Hilo facilities.

On Tuesday, the County reported vendor Hawaiian Earth Recycling, will be charging commercial customers $5 per cubic yard at the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station. Commercial customers will be charged $20 per cubic yard at the East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility.

The loading fee is only payable with Mastercard or Visa credit and debit cards. No cash or checks are accepted, officials say.

There is no limit for commercial customers, while supplies last.

Manual self-loading for commercial customers is allowed and is not subject to the loading fee, the County says.

Residential users will continue to receive free loading. Residential users are limited to 3 cubic yards per day.