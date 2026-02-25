(BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi County police officer facing charges that he tampered with evidence has entered a plea of “no contest”.

The Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General issued a news release on Wednesday, reporting that Hawai‘i Police Officer Blane Kenolio pled no contest to the criminal charge Tampering with Physical Evidence. On February 25, Kenolio asked the presiding court to grant deferred acceptance of his no contest plea.

According to the office of the Attorney General:

The charge stemmed from Kenolio’s unconstitutional search of an arrestee’s belongings inside the Hilo Police Station. Kenolio searched a closed container found inside the arrestee’s handbag without a warrant. He then sprayed an alcohol solution on the outside of the closed container and thoroughly wiped it down to remove trace evidence of his search.

Kenolio is scheduled for sentencing on May 28, 2026 at 9 a.m.

The Attorney General noted that Tampering with Physical Evidence is a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

The news release included statements from both Attorney General Anne Lopez, and the newly sworn-in Hawaiʻi Police Chief, Reed Mahuna.

“Officer Kenolio’s no contest plea underscores the importance of accountability and adherence to constitutional protections. The rule of law applies equally to everyone,” said Attorney General Lopez. “We thank the Hawaiʻi Police Department for its cooperation and professionalism throughout this investigation and we remain committed to maintaining public trust in our justice system.”

“Professionalism, integrity, and respect for constitutional protections are the cornerstones of policing,” said Chief Mahuna. “We value the collaborative and professional manner in which this matter was investigated and remain committed to serving our community with transparency and accountability.”

Kenolio was one of two Hawaiʻi Police officers arrested on January 13th following an indictment. The other officer, Noah Serrao, was charged with perjury, false swearing in official matters, and tampering with a government record. It was alleged Serrao “knowingly made false statements under oath after a detainee’s bag was searched without a search warrant or consent” following an incident on May 26, 2023. It was also alleged Serrao tampered with an official government document.