(BIVN) – A 65-year-old Keaʻau man died Friday morning, after a possible drowning in the Kapoho area of Puna, police say.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, officials say. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

At 8:14 a.m., Puna patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the makai side of Kalapana-Kapoho Beach Road, one-third of a mile Hilo-side of Opihikao Road, after receiving a report of a person who had fallen into the ocean while picking opihi and was heard calling for help. Witnesses reported hearing a man yelling for assistance from the water and notified emergency responders. Rescue personnel located the individual in the water being carried by strong currents, brought him to shore, and initiated CPR. The victim was transported to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:28 a.m.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Puna Patrol Officer Johnathen Figueroa at (808) 935-3311 or by email at Johnathen.figueroa@hawaiipolice.gov.