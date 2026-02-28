(BIVN) – Three Hawai‘i Police Department officers were recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawai‘i for their “professionalism and commitment to public safety in separate incidents” on Hawaiʻi island.

Officer Ashton Gomes, Officer Shaneil Azevedo, and Officer Dallas Arce are all assigned to the Puna District. They were recognized for their police work during a luncheon in Hilo on January 29, 2026.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department provided these details on each honoree:

October 2025: Officer Ashton Gomes

Officer Gomes, a two-year veteran, was recognized for his response to a burglary in progress on Oct. 8, 2025. Gomes was the first officer on scene and quickly detained one suspect as he exited the residence carrying stolen property. Through careful follow-up investigation, surveillance review and coordination with the Criminal Investigation Section, Gomes later identified and located the second suspect, arresting him three days later. Gomes’ swift response and persistent investigative efforts helped prevent additional crimes and ensured accountability for both suspects. November 2025: Officer Shaneil Azevedo

Officer Azevedo, also a two-year veteran of the department, was honored for her actions during a Nov. 19, 2025, road-rage incident involving an armed suspect. After completing her shift, Azevedo heard a dispatch broadcast describing a reckless driver brandishing a handgun. While driving home, she observed the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect fled, eventually colliding with another vehicle before attempting to flee on foot while armed. Azevedo drew her firearm and issued commands, prompting the suspect to comply until additional officers arrived to assist. Azevedo’s decision to act while off duty, combined with her calm and decisive response to an armed suspect, prevented a potentially dangerous situation from escalating and demonstrated the professionalism and dedication expected of Hawai‘i Police Department officers.

December 2025: Officer Dallas Arce

Officer Arce, a five-year veteran, was recognized for multiple investigations demonstrating initiative, leadership and strong de-escalation skills. In one case, Arce investigated a vehicle break-in in Pāhoa, developed a suspect through video surveillance review and coordination with security personnel, and ultimately secured a warrant and coordinated the suspect’s arrest. Later that month, Arce led officers in locating and safely arresting a long-wanted fugitive hiding beneath a structure on Old Kalapana Road. Days afterward, he responded to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm in Kurtistown, where his calm communication and de-escalation skills helped resolve the volatile situation and safely detain the suspect. This is the third time Officer Arce has been honored as Officer of the Month by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaii in 2025. He was also recognized in September 2025 for his quick thinking and decisive actions in two separate incidents, including his response to a domestic disturbance that led to the arrest of a violent, intoxicated suspect and the seizure of large quantities of narcotics. In March 2025 he was recognized for his exceptional work on a case that led to a woman being arrested and charged with 39 criminal property offenses, including 31 Class “C” felonies and 8 petty misdemeanors.

The three officers are also eligible to be considered for the Aloha Exchange Club’s Officer of the Year award.