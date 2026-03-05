(BIVN) – The 2026 Home Expo Hawaiʻi is coming to the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa on next weekend, March 14 and March 15.

The event, held at the Kaleiopapa Convention Center, will be free to the public.

From the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce:

The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce invites the community to their 21st annual home show, Home Expo Hawaiʻi, at the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa Kaleiopapa Convention Center. The expo runs Saturday, March 14, from 9 AM to 5 PM, and Sunday, March 15, from 9 AM to 2 PM. This event is open to the public with free admission and free parking.