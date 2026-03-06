(BIVN) – Colleen Wakako Hanabusa, a former U.S. Congresswoman and Hawaiʻi Senate President, has passed away.

Hanabusa died at the age of 74, after a private battle with cancer, media reports say.

Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green ordered flags at all state offices and agencies shall be lowered to half staff immediately, until sunrise on Monday, March 9, in her honor.

“Jaime and I extend our deepest aloha and sympathy to the Hanabusa ʻohana and to all who loved Colleen,” said Governor Green in an official statement. “Colleen Hanabusa dedicated her life to serving the people of Hawaiʻi — from the Waiʻanae Coast she proudly called home, to the halls of the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and the United States Congress. She broke barriers as the first woman to serve as President of the Hawaiʻi State Senate and spent decades advocating for her community with strength, determination and heart. Her legacy of leadership and public service will continue to inspire generations to come.”

From the Office of the Governor:

Born and raised in Waiʻanae, Colleen Wakako Hanabusa was a proud daughter of the Leeward Coast, whose life was dedicated to public service and advocacy for the people of Hawaiʻi. A graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees before receiving her law degree from the William S. Richardson School of Law. She went on to build a respected career as a labor attorney before entering public office. Hanabusa served the people of the Waiʻanae Coast and Leeward Oʻahu as a member of the Hawaiʻi State Senate from 1999 to 2010, where she rose to become Senate Majority Leader and later the first woman to serve as President of the Hawaiʻi State Senate. She later represented Hawaiʻi’s First Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015 and again from 2016 to 2019. Throughout her career, she was widely recognized as a fierce advocate for Hawaiʻi’s working families, Native Hawaiian communities and the people of the Pacific. After her time in Congress, Hanabusa continued her service to the state, including leadership roles with the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board and ongoing work in the legal community.

According to the Hawaiʻi State Senate, Hanabusa was not only the first woman to serve as President of the Hawaiʻi State Senate, but also “the first woman of color in the United States to serve as president of a state senate.”

Fellow, high-ranking Hawaiʻi Democrats on Friday issued statements on the news of Hanabusa’s death.

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and former colleague Colleen Hanabusa,” said U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono (D, Hawaiʻi). “The first woman to lead either chamber of Hawaii’s state legislature, Colleen was a fierce advocate who had strong beliefs and fought for them with conviction. I had the privilege of working with Colleen in Congress, where together we worked to continue strengthening the trust relationship between the federal government and the Native Hawaiian community. I’m grateful to have known Colleen and to have worked alongside her, and I’m sending my aloha to her husband John, her family, and all who loved her.”

“Colleen Hanabusa brought toughness, integrity, and deep aloha for Hawai‘i to everything she did,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz. “I was fortunate to see that firsthand when we served together in Congress. As the first woman to serve as president of the state Senate, she broke barriers and inspired a generation of local leaders. Her impact on our state, and her love for her Wai‘anae roots and for Hawai‘i will endure. I extend my deepest aloha to her ‘ohana and to all who had the pleasure to know and work with her.”

“Colleen was a brilliant legislator and tireless advocate for the people of Hawaiʻi, and I was honored to call her a friend,” said Hawaiʻi Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi

“Colleen has inspired many, including myself, and was always so gracious in offering advice to the next generation of leaders,” shared House Speaker Nadine Nakamura.