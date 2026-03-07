(BIVN) – The National Weather Service is forecasting possible heavy rains and flash flooding across Hawaiʻi in the coming week.

“A strong low pressure system will develop northwest of the state over the weekend, bringing deep moisture into the area,” the forecasters wrote in a new Hydrologic Outlook advisory. “The potential for heavy rains, thunderstorms, and flash flooding will develop over Kauai County late Monday into Monday night, spreading eastward to the entire state Tuesday and Wednesday. This potential could easily last into next weekend, and perhaps even beyond.”

The National Weather Service said “it is too soon to forecast rainfall totals or exact timing and locations of maximum flash flooding potential,” but noted that “now would be a good time to clean out storms drains and culverts, or anything else that can block the flow of water.”

The National Weather Service went into greater detail in its Saturday morning forecast discussion: