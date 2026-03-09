(BIVN) – The Police Officer of the Year and Firefighter of the Year were recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaiʻi.

Hawaiʻi Police Department Puna Patrol Officer Dallas Arce was awarded 2025 Officer of the Year, while Hawaiʻi Fire Department Battalion Chief Ka‘aina Keawe was named the 2025 Firefighter of the Year.

A ceremony was held on Saturday, March 7, in Hilo.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

Officer Arce’s Commendation A five-year veteran of the department, Officer Arce was first honored in March 2025 for his work on an investigation that led to an arrest of a woman charged with 39 criminal property offenses, including 31 Class “C” felonies and 8 petty misdemeanors. In September 2025, he was once again honored for his quick thinking in two separate incidents, including his response to a domestic disturbance that resulted in the arrest of a violent, intoxicated suspect and the seizure of large quantities of narcotics. Most recently, he was honored for multiple investigations in December. In one case, he investigated a vehicle break-in in Pāhoa, identified a suspect through video surveillance review and coordinated the suspect’s arrest. Later that same month, Officer Arce led officers in locating and safely arresting a long-wanted fugitive hiding beneath a structure on Old Kalapana Road. Days afterward, he responded to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm in Kurtistown, where his calm communication and de-escalation skills helped resolve the volatile situation and safely detain the suspect. “I want to sincerely thank Officer Dallas Arce and Battalion Chief Ka‘aina Keawe for their remarkable service to our island,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “We are deeply grateful for their commitment to the safety of our residents and the wellbeing of their colleagues.” “Officer Arce consistently demonstrates initiative and leadership, whether he is mentoring newer officers or pursuing complex investigations,” said Police Chief Reed Mahuna. “He takes ownership of his cases from start to finish and approaches every call for service with professionalism, determination and a strong commitment to protecting our community.”