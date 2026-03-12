(BIVN) – Blizzard conditions are expected to hit Hawaiʻi island summits starting Thursday evening, as part of the powerful kona low weather system bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds to the Hawaiian islands.

A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. The National Weather Service says that advisory will be replaced by a Winter Storm Watch at 6 p.m. Thursday evening, at which time blizzard conditions will be possible.

Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches could blanket the summit regions, with winds gusting as high as 110 mph, forecasters say.

Lower elevations on the island are prepared to see flash flooding, damaging winds, and severe thunderstorms. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Big Island, as well as a High Wind Watch. As of Thursday morning, flash flooding was already reported on Oʻahu.

From the latest National Weather Service forecast discussion:

By Friday, the weather conditions become vastly more severe, as stronger southwesterly winds providing damaging wind gusts along island mountain slopes, favoring northern and eastern slopes of steep mountain terrain. Already saturated ground conditions and trees unaccustomed to southwest winds will fall and likely cause blocked roadways and lead to power outages. These strong southwesterly winds will continue through Saturday afternoon. These stronger southwest winds speed up into the 50 to 70 MPH range around the 5,000 foot level. These winds will also converge at the lower levels, lifting the atmosphere and producing strong convective heavy shower and thunderstorm bands. As these clouds reach higher and higher heights in the atmosphere they will reach up and pull down these stronger winds to the surface, yielding wind gusts in the 50 to 70 mph range in the strongest thunderstorm cells. This means even outside of terrain enhancing wind gusts any strong thunderstorms are capable of producing severe hurricane force wind gusts over islands or coastal waters through Saturday. A High Wind Watch remains in effect to cover these damaging wind threats.