(BIVN) – Police Chief Reed Mahuna will be holding a “Talk Story with the Chief” session next week in Honokaʻa.

The public is invited to attend the event on Tuesday, March 17, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kō Education Center, located at 45-539 Plumeria Street.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Reflecting the Chief’s commitment to community engagement, the free talk story sessions are aimed at strengthening communication and connection between police leadership and the community. The meetings rotate throughout Hawaiʻi Island and provide residents an opportunity to meet directly with Chief Reed Mahuna and district commanders to share concerns, ask questions, and discuss public safety issues in an open, conversational setting. The informal format is intentional and reflects the department’s goal of being accessible and responsive to the community.

“We want to meet people where they are, in their own communities, and create space for genuine conversation,” said Mahuna. “By hearing directly from our residents, we can better understand their priorities and work together to address the issues that matter most.” Members of the public are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion.

The department says the next meeting will be held on April 21 in North Kohala at a location to be announced.