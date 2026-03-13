(BIVN) – A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the Puna and Kaʻū districts on Friday evening, as the impacts of the powerful kona low intensified.

Forecasters said a 6:29 p.m. radar indicated heavy rain over Puna and Kaʻū along the southeast slopes of the Big Island. Rain was reported to be falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour. “Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” officials said.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Wood Valley, Pahala, Volcano, Glenwood, Punaluʻu Beach, Kawa Flats, Mountain View, Naʻalehu, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Keaʻau, Pahoa, Hawaiian Ocean View, Fern Forest, Eden Roc, Fern Acres and Waiohinu.

According to an alert message from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

Flooding is life-threatening.

All residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain on the alert for possible flooding conditions. Move to high ground as necessary.

Please drive with caution. Be on the alert for run-off, ponding of water, debris, and poor visibility.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water in a vehicle or on foot; turn around, don’t drown.

Road closures may occur without warning.

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the entire island of Hawaiʻi. Wind gusts of 60 mph are possible, and “areas most at risk are communities north and east of steep mountains including Kona and Kaʻū Districts” officials say.

A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches are expected, with wind gusts as high as 110 mph.

The County of Hawaiʻi has opened the following shelters for residents and visitors impacted by the kona low storm: