UPDATE – (5 p.m.) – Weather reports from around Hawaiʻi island:

The east end of Wood Valley Road in Pahala is closed due to flooding across the roadway. Police say no alternate routes are available.

Hawaiian Electric says about 1,220 customers are without power on Hawaiʻi island, primarily in the Volcano and North and South Kona areas.

(BIVN) – A High Wind Warning is now in effect for the entire island of Hawaiʻi, as southwest winds are increasing to 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.

“Island wide strong gusty winds are possible, but areas most at risk are communities north and east of steep mountains including Kona and Kaʻū Districts,” the National Weather Service stated.

A High Wind Warning is also in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, which could see gusts of up to 110 mph. A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for these areas.

The Flood Watch continues for the entire island. Kaʻalaiki Road in Kaʻū (Cane haul Road) is now open, after it was closed between Pahala and Naʻalehu earlier today due to flooding. Both Kaʻalaiki Road and Waipiʻo Valley Road in Hāmākua are open to residents and farmers only.

The County of Hawaiʻi has opened the following shelters for residents and visitors impacted by the Kona low storm:

Puʻuʻeo Community Center, 145 Wainaku St., Hilo

Panaʻewa Park, 100 Ohuohu St., Hilo

Papāʻaloa Park Annex, 35-1994 Government Main Road, Papāʻaloa

Honokaʻa Gym, 45-541 Lehua St. Honokaʻa

Waimea Community Center, 65-1260 Kawaihae Road, Waimea

Ikuo Hisaoka Gymnasium, 54-382 Kamehameha Park Road, Kapaʻau

Waikoloa Elementary School cafeteria, 68-1730 Hooko St., Waikoloa

Kekuaokalani Gym, 75-5500 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona

Yano Hall, 82-6156 Māmalahoa Highway, Captain Cook

Nāʻālehu Community Center, 95-5635 Hawaiʻi Belt Road, Nāʻālehu

Robert N. Herkes Gym, 96-1219 Kamani St., Pāhala

Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility, 15-2910 Kauhale St., Pāhoa

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Residents and visitors using a shelter should bring their own supplies, including sleeping bags, food, water, necessary medications, and pet food. The shelters, except for Waikoloa Elementary School, are pet friendly. Pets must be kept in a crate or carrier. Mayor Kimo Alameda signed an emergency proclamation Thursday afternoon in anticipation of severe weather impacts across Hawaiʻi Island. The disaster declaration allows the County to streamline its response and coordinate resources as heavy rainfall and high winds are expected. “We urge our residents to stay prepared for severe weather and take extra precaution as this storm ramps up,” said Mayor Alameda. “We will continue to provide updates through our Civil Defense notifications and official channels, so stay safe, stay informed and be ready for potential power outages and flooding through this weekend.”

All beach parks on Hawaiʻi island are closed.

Other County closures include:

All County offices.

All park facilities, including the Hilo Municipal Golf Course and Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens.

All solid waste facilities, including transfer stations.

Camping permits at County parks are cancelled from Friday through Monday morning.

County officials shared this general safety information