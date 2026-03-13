UPDATE – (5 p.m.) – Weather reports from around Hawaiʻi island:
- The east end of Wood Valley Road in Pahala is closed due to flooding across the roadway. Police say no alternate routes are available.
- Hawaiian Electric says about 1,220 customers are without power on Hawaiʻi island, primarily in the Volcano and North and South Kona areas.
(BIVN) – A High Wind Warning is now in effect for the entire island of Hawaiʻi, as southwest winds are increasing to 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.
“Island wide strong gusty winds are possible, but areas most at risk are communities north and east of steep mountains including Kona and Kaʻū Districts,” the National Weather Service stated.
A High Wind Warning is also in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, which could see gusts of up to 110 mph. A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for these areas.
The Flood Watch continues for the entire island. Kaʻalaiki Road in Kaʻū (Cane haul Road) is now open, after it was closed between Pahala and Naʻalehu earlier today due to flooding. Both Kaʻalaiki Road and Waipiʻo Valley Road in Hāmākua are open to residents and farmers only.
The County of Hawaiʻi has opened the following shelters for residents and visitors impacted by the Kona low storm:
- Puʻuʻeo Community Center, 145 Wainaku St., Hilo
- Panaʻewa Park, 100 Ohuohu St., Hilo
- Papāʻaloa Park Annex, 35-1994 Government Main Road, Papāʻaloa
- Honokaʻa Gym, 45-541 Lehua St. Honokaʻa
- Waimea Community Center, 65-1260 Kawaihae Road, Waimea
- Ikuo Hisaoka Gymnasium, 54-382 Kamehameha Park Road, Kapaʻau
- Waikoloa Elementary School cafeteria, 68-1730 Hooko St., Waikoloa
- Kekuaokalani Gym, 75-5500 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona
- Yano Hall, 82-6156 Māmalahoa Highway, Captain Cook
- Nāʻālehu Community Center, 95-5635 Hawaiʻi Belt Road, Nāʻālehu
- Robert N. Herkes Gym, 96-1219 Kamani St., Pāhala
- Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility, 15-2910 Kauhale St., Pāhoa
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Residents and visitors using a shelter should bring their own supplies, including sleeping bags, food, water, necessary medications, and pet food. The shelters, except for Waikoloa Elementary School, are pet friendly. Pets must be kept in a crate or carrier.
Mayor Kimo Alameda signed an emergency proclamation Thursday afternoon in anticipation of severe weather impacts across Hawaiʻi Island. The disaster declaration allows the County to streamline its response and coordinate resources as heavy rainfall and high winds are expected.
“We urge our residents to stay prepared for severe weather and take extra precaution as this storm ramps up,” said Mayor Alameda. “We will continue to provide updates through our Civil Defense notifications and official channels, so stay safe, stay informed and be ready for potential power outages and flooding through this weekend.”
All beach parks on Hawaiʻi island are closed.
Other County closures include:
- All County offices.
- All park facilities, including the Hilo Municipal Golf Course and Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens.
- All solid waste facilities, including transfer stations.
- Camping permits at County parks are cancelled from Friday through Monday morning.
County officials shared this general safety information
- Avoid non-essential travel and consider changing or delaying plans for travel or outdoor activities during inclement weather, especially routes that have low-lying areas prone to flooding.
- Know the areas that are prone to flooding, particularly those near your home, and use extra caution around them. Heavy rain uphill from your location can cause flooding, even if it’s not raining where you are.
- Never try to cross moving water, on foot or in a vehicle: “Turn around, don’t drown.”
- Be prepared for power outages.
- Have a “go bag” ready in case you must evacuate the area, especially if your home is in an area prone to flooding. It should include food, water, necessary medication, important documents, and other necessities for the members of your household (including pets) if you need to leave in a hurry.
- Check in with neighbors, especially those who may have mobility problems, to make sure they have a safe way to evacuate if flooding strikes.
by Big Island Video News
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STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - All beach parks on the Big Island are closed, and numerous shelters are open across the island.