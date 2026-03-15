(BIVN) – A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire island of Hawaiʻi as of Sunday evening, and the Wind Advisory for the lower elevations has been discontinued, as a weekend of severe weather and heavy rain comes to an end.

“Soils remain saturated from heavy rains, and there continues to be a flash flood risk for Kaʻū, Kona and Kohala,” Hawaiʻi County officials stated in a Sunday news release. “Scattered showers and locally heavy rainfall are forecast for Monday as the storm dissipates.”

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department rescued 18 individuals from flooded homes and stranded vehicles during this weather event.

Shelters were opened around the island, and the Nāʻālehu shelter was relocated on Saturday. According to the County:

Late Saturday evening, the shelter at Nāʻālehu Community Center was relocated to Nāʻālehu Elementary School due to a flood channel overflowing. HFD and Hawaiʻi Police Department personnel conducted voluntary evacuations of nearby residents. The six shelter occupants were relocated with assistance from the Hawaiʻi National Guard’s high-water vehicles.

About 14,500 Hawaiian Electric customers are without power, with the majority in Puna, South Point, and North and South Kona. The electric company says crews completed repairs to two transmission lines on Sunday, and expect to complete repairs to a third line by tomorrow.

“Damage assessments and repairs are being done in the lower Puna and South Point areas,” Hawaiian Electric said.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park was closed on Saturday and Sunday, “due to power outages, downed power lines, fallen trees, flooding and other storm-related damage.”



“Park rangers and other staff are working to assess damage and clear roadways,” the National Park Service reported. “The park could reopen some areas on Monday, March 16 but there is no timeline.”



Overnight guests of Kilauea Military Camp and Volcano House may enter the park and shelter in place, park officials stated.

The County of Hawaiʻi says it will return to normal operations on Monday, but the public should continue to exercise caution due to ongoing hazards from the Kona low storm.

“While peak storm impacts have passed, we are not out of the woods yet, so please continue to exercise caution,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “I want to give a special mahalo to our first responders and road crews who are working hard to keep our residents safe. Throughout this storm, our community has stepped up in a big way, and the support from our State, National Guard, and nonprofit partners has been critical to protecting life and property.”

All solid waste facilities return to normal operations on Monday. Bus services will also return to normal operations on Monday. Park facilities, however, will reopen following the completion of damage assessments.

Officials say residents and businesses impacted by the storm should do their own damage assessments, and submit damage reports to Civil Defense at the following links: