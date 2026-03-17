(BIVN) – Hawaiian Electric crews continue working around-the-clock to restore power to areas on Hawaiʻi island that lost electricity during this weekend’s storm.

As of 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, about 3,200 customers on the Big Island were still without power, mostly in the Puna area. About 4,780 were without power on Maui, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi island, altogether.

Hawaiian Electric says more than 50 damaged or broken poles and multiple spans of downed lines have been identified. “Tree trimming crews continue to clear fallen trees and debris from roads so crews can access areas and make repairs,” a news release reported.

“We want to assure customers that even if you don’t see us in your neighborhood, we’re working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer.

Hawaiian Electric reminded customers that the storm restoration process “is methodical to ensure the safety of the electric grid, crews and the public.”

Power restoration can sometimes take days, due to weather conditions and the accessibility to the damaged area. The utility noted that “in general, underground repairs take longer than repairs to overhead lines as they are inaccessible until flood waters recede or are pumped out and thick mud removed.”