(BIVN) – Emergency repairs will begin Friday at the Pāhala Recycling and Transfer Station, due to a subsidence issue at the facility.

From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Environmental Management:

Due to subsidence issues behind the chute retaining wall, a safety barricade will be installed by Friday, March 20 that prevents vehicles from backing up to the chute. This safety precaution will allow the station to remain open but will require station users to carry their waste a short distance from their vehicles to the chute. Emergency repairs to address the subsidence issues are currently being planned for the week of April 20 and will require a temporary closure of the station. Additional details will be provided beforehand. The department apologizes for the inconvenience as it works to restore safe operating conditions.

For more information, please contact the Solid Waste Division at (808) 961-8270 or email cohdem@hawaiicounty.gov.