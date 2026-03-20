(BIVN) – Hawaiian Electric has resolved the majority of the large outages on Hawaiʻi Island, the utility says.

In a Friday morning update, the power company reported “crews and contractors worked steadily through the night and into the early morning hours” to restore power for customers following last weekend’s kona low storm.

“Some customers must repair damage to their property before service can safely be restored,” Hawaiian Electric noted. Customers on Hawaiʻi island who still don’t have electricity should call the company’s Trouble Lines to report it, at 1-855-304-9191.

The utility pushed to finish work before the arrival of another kona low this weekend. Hawaiʻi County officials are urging residents to prepare for potential heavy rainfall.

A statewide Flood Watch is in effect. Peak impacts for Hawaiʻi island are expected from Friday night through Sunday.

“As we recover from the last Kona low, it is important to remain vigilant and ready for what this other system could bring,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “Now is the time to make sure your property is ready and to check on your friends, neighbors and family members who may need extra help following last week’s storm.”

Hawaiʻi County officials say that “due to ground saturation, areas that flooded last time could flood faster with additional rainfall.”

Residents are advised to:

Check drainage areas around your property.

If concerned about flooding, request sandbags via the Department of Public Works at dpwhwy@hawaiicounty.gov or 808-961-8321.

Never try to cross moving water, on foot or in a vehicle: “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Have a “go bag” ready in case you must evacuate the area, especially if your home is in an area prone to flooding. It should include food, water, necessary medication, important documents, and other necessities for the members of your household (including pets) if you need to leave in a hurry.

Check in with neighbors, especially those who may have mobility problems, to make sure they have a safe way to evacuate if flooding strikes.

Hawaiian Electric warns “saturated grounds and moderate winds may cause partially-uprooted trees to fall on power lines or take down poles.” The utility says “anyone who sees a downed pole or line should stay at least 30 feet away, assume the line is energized and dangerous”, and call Hawaiʻi island Trouble Line.